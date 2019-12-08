Sonia Gandhi decides not celebrate her birthday: Know the reason

The interim president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi has decided not celebrate her birthday this year. The Congress party leader will not celebrate her birthday which falls on Monday in the wake of rape and assaults against women in various parts of the country. Sonia Gandhi will turn 73 on Monday.

