DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Sonia Gandhi decides not celebrate her birthday: Know the reason

Dec 8, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The interim president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi has decided not celebrate her birthday this year. The Congress party leader will not celebrate her birthday which falls on Monday in the wake of rape and assaults against women in various parts of the country. Sonia Gandhi will turn 73 on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi has decided not celebrate her birthday as she is saddened by rape incidents and assaults on women in the various parts of the country, said top Congress leaders to news agency.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close