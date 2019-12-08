DH Latest NewsArmyNEWSInternational

US forces should be redistributed along Indo-Pacific to counter Chinese threat: Pentagon chief Mark Esper

Dec 8, 2019, 11:11 am IST
In a major Strategic shift- The Pentagon chief Mark Esper yesterday said that he considers realigning the US forces which are now largely deployed in the middle east to be shifted to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Defense Department’s strategy has shifted to confronting China and Russia, as the primary challenges, displacing the war on terrorism. China, with the world’s second-largest economy, is making major investments in military capabilities to challenge US postwar dominance and is perceived as a growing threat among US military planners.

