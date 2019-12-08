Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier and Biju Menon team up for bilingual

Lady superstar of Malayalam, Manju Warrier will soon join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for a film. It is reported that Manju Warrier, Vijay Sethupathi and Biju Menon will share the screen space for a Tamil- Malayalam bilingual movie.

The film will be directed by RJ Shaan. This will mark his directorial debut. RJ Shaan had previously collaborated with Manju Warrier in ‘C/O Saira Banu’. He was one of the screenplay writer of the film. The shooting of the film will be beginning by April 2020.

Next year, Manju and Biju Menon are also coming together for another film which will be directed by the actress’ brother Madhu Warrier.