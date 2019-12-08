DH Latest NewsSports

Wrestling: India’s Sakshi Malik wins gold in SAG

Dec 8, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
In South Asian Games India is continuing its hunt for medals. Today Indian wrestlers took the charge of medal hunting. Indian wrestlers had clinched 4 gold medals in wrestling.

Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik won a gold medal in the 62 kilogram category. The Under-23 world championships silver medalist Ravinder won gold medal in the 61 kilogram freestyle category.

Pawan Kumar won won gold medal in the 86 kilogram freestyle event and Anshu won a gold in the 59 kilogram event.

