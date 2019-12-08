You will be fined Dh.2000, 23 black points for doing this UAE

The Abu Dhabi police has warned that drivers will be imposed with a fine of Dh.2000, 23 black points and 60 day impoundment for reckless driving. The Abu Dhabi police has urged all drivers to be disciplined while driving their vehicle during rain.

In a social media message Abu Dhabi police urged to all drivers especially youth to abstain from being negligent during driving, reckless driving and driving into valleys and disobeying traffic laws.

The roads will be continuously monitored for all kinds of offensive acts especially drifting. The Abu Dhabi police also urged to keep sufficient distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.