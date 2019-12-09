DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

5-year-old girl killed after failed rape attempt

Dec 9, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Adding to the list of shocking and inhumane act of violence against women and girl childs in the country a five-year-old girl was killed after an alleged rape attempt. The shocking incident was reported from Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The Maharashtra police has arrested the accused aged 32. The locals had protested in the Nagpur city after the incident was reported.

As per police the girl was missing from December 6. On Sunday the dead body of the girl was found with a serious head injury in the agriculture farm. The accused had smashed the head of the little girl with a stone.

