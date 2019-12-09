Airports in Dubai bans these item: Details inside

The two international airports in Dubai (DXB and DWC) will soon be free of single-use plastics.

The two international airports in Dubai are the world’s having highest passenger traffic in the world. Around 90 90 million passengers passing through Dubai’s two airports – DXB and DWC – every year. And these creates tens of thousands of plastic items from straws to water bottles to coffee lids daily.

Dubai Airports has been working closely with more than 250 of its concession and hospitality partners to fulfil the promise by the beginning of the new year. Notable among them is fast food powerhouse, McDonald’s who will be replacing a total of 5,608,740 items with recyclable materials at Dubai’s two airports DXB and DWC. Also, Costa Coffee, which uses over 2.6 million cups a year in Dubai’s airports alone has committed to replacing its plastic-lined cups with a 100% renewable, plant-based “smart” cup.

The phased approach will see plastic cutlery, drinking straws, take-away food packaging and polythene bags removed from cafés, restaurants and shops at the world’s busiest international airport from January 1, 2020.

During the next twelve months additional products will be replaced both in customer spaces and behind the scenes. More single-use plastic products will be replaced throughout the two airports through 2020.