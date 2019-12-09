Amit Shah to table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday, the ruling BJP has issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting from December 9, sources in the party said on Sunday.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The whip, asking all BJP MPs to be present in the House, has been issued, a source said.

The bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act will be introduced in Parliament in the afternoon, and later in the day it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for Monday.

The bill is set to sail through smoothly in the Lok Sabha, as the BJP has 303 MPs in the 545-member House. Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

The nod paved way for the parliament to take up the contentious bill.

Slammed by the Opposition as divisive and communal, the bill is a key part of the BJP’s ideological project as it proposes citizenship to non-Muslim, mostly Hindus, refugees living in India and will protect them from the nation-wide NRC drive the central government is planning to identify illegal immigrants.