Complaint filed against police over Hyderabad encounter

A complaint was filed on Sunday against Cyberabad police alleging that the four suspects in the rape and murder of the veterinarian were killed in a fake encounter at Shadnagar on December 6.

The complaint was filed with the Uppal Police by the president of Nenu Saitham organisation, D Praveen Kumar.

According to the Uppal Police, the complaint stated that the encounter which was carried out by Cyberabad police on December 6 against the four accused persons Mohammed Arif, J Shiva, J Naveen and Chennakeshavulu who were involved in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian was a fake encounter.