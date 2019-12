“Congress looted country, PM Modi brought development”, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused the Congress of looting the nation during its regimes and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in several developmental works. The BJP reiterates its pledge to serve the poor of the country, she said while addressing an election meeting here.

“Narendra Modi ji was born in a poor family. But with your blessings, he became the pradhan sevak and initiated several developmental works,” the Union minister for women and child development said.

Without taking names, Irani said ‘big leaders’ go to the homes of the poor during elections for photo op.

“But Modi ji knows how women had been suffering from smoke in kitchens. They could not afford an LPG connection. Modi ji introduced the ‘Ujjwala Yojana’ and now the poor families have started getting free LPG connections,” she said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress only indulged in looting the country.