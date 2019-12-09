Couple gets bouquet of onion as wedding gift : See Pics

In a picture that has now gone viral, a married couple can be seen holding the bouquet of onions while being surrounded by their friends. The newlyweds identified as, Shahul and Sabrina were taken by surprise, when their friends, led by G Chinthan, presented this funny yet thoughtful gift.

The bouquet of onions, which weighed 2.5 kilograms in quantity, soon captured the attention of all the guests present at the wedding and is now becoming the talk of the town.

Chinthan, said the family of the groom was planning to serve onion raita during the feast but due to a shortage in the market, they couldn’t buy onions.As the prices of onions are skyrocketing, people are also using the opportunity in their favour.