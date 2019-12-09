Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s film creates new record in pre-release business

The yet to release Bollywood film ‘Dabangg 3’ starring Salman Khan has created a new record in pre-release business. It is reported that the film has done a pre-release business of 155 crores for producers.

The 3rd installment popular Bollywood film ‘Dabangg’ 3 will be released on Dec 20. The film has Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles.

The film’s Digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime for 60 crores . The film has got another 80 crores from Zee Network for Satellite rights. T-Series has bought the music rights of the film for 15 crores.