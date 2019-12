An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hitted the central Italian region of Mugello on Monday. The earthquake centred some 31 kilometer northeast of Italian city Florence in Tuscany. The earthquake hit the region at 4.37 am.

Panicked residents fled their buildings. The schools were closed and some trains were cancelled.

Italy is frequently struck by earthquakes. A series of earthquakes has hit Central Italy in late 2016 and early 2017 and killing 300 people.