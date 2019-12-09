Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

in the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the main reason for the downfall of Indian rupee is the negative opening of Indian share market and the continuous foreign fund outflows.

t the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened at 71.24 and then slipped down to 71.27 against the US dollar. Indian rupee has registered a loss of 7 paise against the US dollar.

Meanwhile the ‘Dollar Index’ that measures the strength of US currency against the basket of six currencies has rose by 0.01% to 97.71.