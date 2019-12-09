Fuel prices in India hiked again

The fuel prices in India was hiked again today. The price of petrol was hiked by 5 paise per liter. The price of diesel was hiked by 10 paise. The price of petrol has now reached at Rs.75 in Delhi. The price of diesel reached at Rs.66.04 per liter.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs.2.30 per liter in the last month. The price of fuels has been on the rise since November 9, partly because of rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily on the basis of changes in their benchmark international fuel prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate.