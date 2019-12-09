“India will never accept Rohingyas”, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Citizenship Bill does not have anything to do with Indian Muslims.Amit Shah accused Congress of being a communal party. He mentioned that Congress was with Muslim League in Kerala and with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Amit Shah said that Indian Muslims need not have fear under Modi government.”We will never accept Rohingya Muslims in India,” said Amit Shah during his speech on Citizenship Bill.

“Citizenship Bill is neither unconstitutional nor in violation of Article 14,” said Amit Shah.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi fiercely opposed Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha and as he ended his speech, tore copy of the Bill.

In his speech, he vehemently opposed Citizenship Bill and said that passage of this bill is like a second partition of India.

“What crime have Muslims committed?” he asked during his speech.