“Jawaharlal Nehru was the biggest rapist”: Sadhvi Prachi on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape capital of the world’ remark

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi on Sunday said the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the “biggest rapist”.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that ‘India is the rape capital of the world,’ Sadhvi Prachi told reporters: “Our country is the country of Rama and Krishna. What Rahul Gandhi would say! The biggest rapist was Nehru, who has spoiled the culture of Rama and Krishna.”

“Terrorism, Naxalism, corruption, and rape are all gifts of Nehru family,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad on Saturday that India is known as the “rape capital of the world” and that other countries are wondering why India is unable to look after its women.