Karnataka Assembly By Election: List of all 15 winners

Ruling BJP has secured a massive victory in the by elections held in the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka. The bypoll was conducted on December 5. The voter turnout registered in the polling was 66.25%.

The bypolls were necessitated after the disqualification of MLAs from Congress and JD(S) which led to the collapse of coalition government formed by Congress and JD (S).

The BJP has to win at least seven seats to claim a majority in the assembly, which will have 222 members after the bypolls. Two seats are still vacant. The BJP currently has 105 MLAs and the support of one independent candidate, while the Congress has 66 and the JDS 34.

The 15 constituencies that went to the bypolls are – Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.