Karnataka By-election: “We have accepted defeat”says, D.K.Shivakumar

The ruling party BJP is going for a clean sweep in the by-election held in the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka. As per the recent updates BJP is leading in 12 seats and Congress in 2 and JD (S) in 1. By this victory BJP can retain majority in the Karnataka Assembly.

Now the D.K.Shivakumar, the ‘big’ leader of Congress has accepted the defeat in the election.

“We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don’t think we have to be disheartened,” said D.K. Shivakumar .

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on #KarnatakaBypolls results: We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened. pic.twitter.com/UOLwXFASHt — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Bypolls were held on 5 December for 15 of 17 assembly seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, causing the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition and the BJP’s takeover. The BJP has to win at least seven seats to claim a majority in the assembly, which will have 222 members after the bypolls. Two seats are still vacant. The BJP currently has 105 MLAs and the support of one independent candidate, while the Congress has 66 and the JDS 34.