Karnataka By-poll: ” Congress-JD(S) disqualified’ in people’s court” says BJP

BJP Karnataka state committee president Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed that the Congress and Janata Dal (S) were disqualified in the people’s court. He made this statement after the massive victory of BJP in the by-poll.

” Siddaramaiah (Congress) and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) had created a narrative of disqualified MLAs to discredit our candidates, but today the Congress and the JD (S) have been disqualified in the people’s court and have given a verdict of ‘Qualified’ to our candidates” Kateel said to mediapersons.

BJP has won 12 seats out of the 15 seats were by-polls were held. By this victory BJP government in Karnataka has got majority in the Karnataka Assembly.