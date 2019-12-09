Karnataka Bypolls Result : BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 10 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress are leading in two seats each in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vaman Acharya, speaking to India Today TV said, “BJP will win 13 seats.” Earlier, BS Yediyurappa also sounded confident and said that the party will stay in power by winning at least 13 of the 15 seats. The party needs 6 seats to remain in power.

BJP candidate Anand Singh is leading in the Vijayanagar constituency after 3 rounds of counting.