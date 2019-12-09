Karnataka Police starts free drop service for women at night

Karnataka police on Sunday started a free drop service for women between 10 pm and 6 am to ensure their safety.

“Women can call any police station or toll-free helpline number if they are travelling at night. The police will pick them up and drop them at their respective destinations.”Srinath Joshi, SP, Gadag said.

This comes after several protests took place in the country, demanding better laws for the safety of women following a spike in rape and murder cases in the last few days, the most recent of which include the death of an Unnao rape victim in Delhi yesterday, who was set ablaze by five men on Thursday.