Malaika Arora performs to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s song: See video

Dec 9, 2019, 06:07 pm IST
A video of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora performing to the song of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is storming the internet. The video of her dance was shared on social media by a photographer.

The hottie of Bollywood shake her legs to the popular song ‘ Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from the film ‘Gunday’. Arjun kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra had acted in the film Gunday.

It is a well known fact that Malaika and Arjun were dating for a while. The couple had confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

#malaikaarora last night at a #bigfatindianwedding at #surat #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

