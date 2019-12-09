Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam won Behindwoods Gold Medals: See the full list of award winners

Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam were honoured at the Behindwoods Gold Medal event. The event was held at Chennai on Sunday. This was the 7th edition of Behindwoods Gold Medals.

Nivin was chosen as the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Malayalam) for his performance in ‘Moothon’ while Manju Warrier was honoured with the same award for ‘Lucifer’. She also got a Special Mention for her stellar performance in ‘Asuran’, which marked her debut in Tamil cinema. ‘Athiran’ won Sai Pallavi the Best Actor (Critics) award. Young star Shane Nigam won Special Mention in the Best Actor category.

Here’s the list of some of the award winners:

Dhanush – Best Actor Male for Asuran

Jyothika – Best Actor Male for Raatchasi

Vetrimaaran – Best Director for Asuran

Lokesh Kanagaraj – Best Story and Screenplay for Kaithi

Arun Vijay – Best Actor (Jury) for Thadam

Jayam Ravi – Best Actor (Jury) for Comali

Yogi Babu – Best Supporting Actor for Aadai

Amala Paul – Best Actor (Critics choice female) for Aadai

Vijay Deverakonda – Best Actor Male (Telugu) – Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna – Best Actor Female (Telugu) – Dear Comrade

Ram Charan – People’s entertainer par excellence (Telugu)

Yash – Sensation of South Indian cinema

Dhanush – The actor par excellence in Indian cinema – since 2002 (From Thulluvadho Ilamai to Asuran)

Sivakarthikeyan – The golden family entertainer of Tamil cinema

Shankar – AVM Gold Medal for the Visionary of Indian Cinema

Dwayne Bravo – Golden Global Icon of Inspiration

Parthipen – Superlative Performer for Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Nambi Narayanan – Icon of Inspiration – Science and Technology

Cheran – Icon of Inspiration Award

Boney Kapoor – Best Producer – Most Socially Responsible Film (Nerkonda Paarvai)

Ken Karunaas – Find of the year

RJ Balaji – Wholesome Entertainer of the year

Sivakarthikeyan – For producing the most inspiring film (Kanaa)