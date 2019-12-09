Polymer power bank launched by Detel: Know price and features

The premium electronic accessories brand Detel has launched a new range of polymer power banks . The range consists of six power banks made of polymer. The power banks are named ‘ Di-5K, Di-10K, Di-10K Pro, Di-10K Atom, Di-20K, Di-20K Pro.

The range shall be available in capacities of 5,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. The power banks are suitable for all gadgets with DC 5V input such as Tablets, Smartphones, iPad, Camera, MP4, MP3.

The Di-10K Pro and Di-20K Pro comes with in-built Cables. The power banks are equipped with Micro processor controlled to auto adjust charging voltage to suit the devices.

The range is priced between Rs. 1499 to Rs.3499. The products are available on all e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM Mall.