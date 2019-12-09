Reliance Jio re-launched its popular prepaid plans: Check data and other benefits

The telecom and data service provider in the country Reliance Jio has re-launched its most popular prepaid plans again. The company has re-launched the Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans.

The company had withdrawn these two plans after it announced new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs and limited IUC minutes.

With Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan, users get 28 days of validity and 2GB of data. Users are also eligible for 300 SMS, complimentary Jio apps, and free unlimited calls to Jio to Jio network. The plan doesn’t include limited free IUC minutes in the plan.

Under Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan,users will get 1GB per day data. The plan includes free Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes. Users