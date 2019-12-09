Teaser of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ released : Watch

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Chhapaak’ has been released. The teaser of the film was shared on social media by the lead actress of the film Deepika padukone. ” A moment is all it took”, Deepika captioned the video.

The film marks Deepika’s debut to film production. The film is produced by Deepika padukone and is directed by critically acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar.

The film is about a acid attack survivor. Deepika’s character in the film ‘Malti’ is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film is scripted by Meghna Gulzar and Atika Chohan. The film will be released on January 10,2020.