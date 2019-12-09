Teaser of ‘Raangi’ starring Trisha released: Watch it

The teaser of Tamil film ‘Raangi’ has been released. The film has south-Indian actress Trisha playing the lead role. Thannirmathan Dinagal fame Anaswara Rajan also plays a vital role in the film. This film marks the Tamil debut of Anaswara Rajan.

The film is directed by M.Saravanan who earlier directd ‘Engeyum Eppothum’ and ‘Ivan Vere Mathiri’. The film is penned by the director itself. The story of the film is of A.R.Murugadoss. The film is touted to be action thriller.

The film bankrolled by Lyca Productions will be hit screens soon.

Watch the teaser: