UP Govt to set up over 200 new fast-track courts for rape cases

Yogi Govt on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 new fast-track courts, many of them to hear cases of sexual offences against children.State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

At present, the state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women, Mr Pathak said.Now, the cases of rape will get transferred to the new fast-track courts, he said.

“The UP Cabinet has decided that 218 fast-track courts will be set up for the hearing of cases of rape and crimes committed on children,” he said.He said 218 posts of additional session judge have been created for the new fast-track courts. Posts for other court staff will also be created.

He said 60 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Centre and the remaining 40 per cent by the state government.”An estimated expenditure of Rs 75 lakh will be incurred on each of the new fast-track courts,” Mr Pathak said.

As of now, over 42,000 cases of crimes committed against children are pending in courts, while the number of pending cases of rape and sexual assault is more than 25,000.