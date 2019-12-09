Vivo V17 launched in India: Know specifications, features and price

The new smartphone of Vivo named V17 has been launched in India on Monday. The latest smartphone is in the V-series of of Vivo.

Vivo V17 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.38% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V17 runs on Qualcomm 675 AIE processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM.

The smartphone comes with four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel bokeh camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V17 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with “dual-engine” fast charging support. There are a few software level optimisation for performance such as AI Turbo, Clear Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and ART++ audio.

Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone will go on sale starting December 17 online and offline. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserve and others to offer cashback and easy monthly payments.