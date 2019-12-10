” Nehru and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the apocalyptic destruction of the country’s economy: Shiv Sena lashes at Narendra Modi government

The former ally of BJP Shiv Sena has lashed at Narendra Modi led NDA government over the the economic situation. Shiv Sena who made alliance with Congress and NCP to seize power in Maharashtra has raised its criticism in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Shiv Sena accused that the economy is slowing down in the country but the union government is not ready to accept the fact.

” The prices of onion have reached Rs 200 per kilogram. The Finance Minister has also given a very childish answer on this issue. She said I do not eat onion-garlic, so do not ask me about onions. It seems the Prime Minister has no desire to resolve this issue.”

“When Modi was not the Prime Minister he had expressed concern over the rising prices of onions. While he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had stated that onion is a vital vegetable and added that the vegetable should be kept in the locker. Today, his policy has changed. Modi is now the Prime Minister and the economy is collapsing. Earlier, an unconscious person was cured with the smell of the onion. But that it not even possible now as the edible bulb has disappeared from the market,” the editorial read.

“Pandit Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru) and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the apocalyptic destruction of the country’s economy. The present government is not in a mood to listen to the experts. For them, the economy is like a stock market that has become speculative” Shiv Sena said in the editorial.