72-Year-old tribal woman and family lives in toilet for three years

Dec 10, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
In a shocking incident a 72-year-old tribal woman and her family has been using a toilet as house. The incident has been reported from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Draupadi Behera and her family has been failed to get a accommodation from the state government. She has many times approached the authorities who promised her of a house but failed to keep their promise.

 

As not a shetler to stay Draupadi, her daughter and grandson uses a toilet built by Kanika village administration as their house. Draupadi cooks and and sleep inside the toilet while her daughter and grandson sleeps outside it.

The Sarpanch of the village has claimed that he has no power to construct a house. When any order to construct houses under any scheme, he will provide one for her.

