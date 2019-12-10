” Citizenship Amendment Bill is a part of the “Hindu Rashtra” design of expansionism” , says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan has accused that the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill is a part of the RSS agenda of Hindu nation building.

Earlier on Monday the Pakistan Foreign Office has also came criticizing the Bill. “We condemn the legislation as regressive and discriminatory, which is in violation of all relevant international conventions and norms, and a glaring attempt by India to interfere in the neighbouring countries with malafide intent. The law “is premised on a falsehood and is in complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief”, said the statement released by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also criticized the bill. “We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha Citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with pakistan. It is part of the RSS ‘Hindu Rashtra’ design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi govt’, tweeted Imran Khan.

As per the CAB members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.