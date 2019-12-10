Over 20,000 militants killed by security forces since 1990

The security forces has gunned down over 20,000 militants in Jammu and Kashmir.This was informed by the union government. The union government informed this as an answer to a question raised in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has informed the Lok Sabha that since 1990, 22,557 militants had been neutralised in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till 1st December, 2019.

Reddy added that 1011 militants had been killed, 42 militants apprehended and 2253 militants pushed back or returned due to efficient vigil of security forces from 2005 till 31st Oct, 2019.