PM Modi’s this Tweet becomes ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019

Twitter India handle has released the list of 2019’s top tweets and users. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet celebrating the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is the most liked and retweeted post of the year. The post termed India’s “Golden Tweet of 2019” has more than 4,20,000 likes and 1,17,100 retweets so far. Earlier this year, Twitter said the Prime Minister had crossed 50 million followers – the first Indian to do so – and retained his position as the third-most followed person on its platform.

In the post the Prime Minister said India had “won again” and “together we will build a strong and inclusive India”. He referenced the “sabka saath…” slogan he coined after the election. He wrote: “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat”.

India’s “Golden Tweet of 2019” was posted by PM Modi at 2.42 pm on May 23 – shortly after it became clear that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was heading for a big win in the 2019 General Election. The BJP swept to victory in the Lok Sabha elections by claiming 303 seats on its own; this was only the second time in over three decades that a single party had claimed a majority on its own. The NDA claimed 353 seats in total.

The #loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtags in India this year. The results saw Narendra Modi return for a second term as prime minister with greater popularity and majority.

There was perhaps no surprise PM Modi was the most Tweeted about political leader in India. Among the male politicians, Modi is followed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in terms of most mentions on Twitter in 2019.

And these men were the most Tweeted about leaders in India.#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/UX8XxU5Ffd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019