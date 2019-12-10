DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bags India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019

Dec 10, 2019, 02:53 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory tweet just after the massive victory of BJP in the general elections held in May 2019 bagged the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019. This tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year.

” ???? ??? + ???? ????? + ???? ??????? = ????? ????, Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat ” was twitter message tweeted by Modi on May 23.

The ‘Golden Tweet’ is the micro blogging website’s way of reflecting what made news and was one of the most talked about topics in a year.

In sports the birthday wish of Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni was the most liked retweeted one. In entertainment, the tweet of Tamil actor Vijay sharing his new film Bigil’s poster was the most liked and shared one.

Twitter also released the top 10 hashtags in India this year: #loksabhaelections2019, #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama, #article370, #bigil, #diwali, #avengersendgame, #ayodhyaverdict, #eidmubarak.

