Schools announce holidays from December 15: Details inside

The winter holidays for schools in UAE will start from December 15. This was announced by Ministry of Education (MoE). Students in both public and private sector following MoE curriculum schools will have this winter holidays. The winter holidays is from December 15 to January 12,2020.

The academic staff of all private and public schools will start their winter leave on December 22 and report back to work on january 5.

Schools following international curriculum like CBSE and british Curriculum will have the winter break from December 15. But the reopening date of these schools will vary from schools to schools.Schools that began the academic calendar in April can choose to reopen in December 29, January 5 or January 12.