Shankar to team-up with Vijay

Tamil filmmaker Shankar has hinted that soon he will join hands with Vijay. He hinted this at an award function in Chennai.

Vijaya and Shankar has teamed up for the Tamil remake of Bollywood film ‘Three Idiots’ earlier. The film titled ‘Nanmban’ was a blockbuster in Tamil.

At the recently held, Behindwoods Gold Medals award ceremony, the director was asked about teaming up with Vijay. And he hinted that they are in talks in for a project and they both are ready. It might happen anytime soon.

Shankar is currently working on ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Shoot is expected to be wrapped up next year and is most likely to hit screens only in 2021. Vijay is busy shooting for ‘Thalapathy 64’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame’.