South Asian Games: India creates new record by bagging 300 medals

The Indian athletes has continued their chase for medals in the South Asian Games. India has created a new history by crossing 300 medals in the South Asian Games held at Nepal.

India has clinched 309 medals which include 164 gold, 92 silver and 44 bronze medals. India is in the top of the medal tally and it is for 13th time that the country coming the top pf the medal tally.

India hits 300!

For the second time in the South Asian Games, India have touched the 300 medal mark. Can they create a new record by overhauling the 309 medals they won in 2016? Watch this space for more.#SAG2019 #TeamIndia https://t.co/nYOBH5ISvw pic.twitter.com/NPuNQgkuEr — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) December 10, 2019

Hosts Nepal is in the second position with 193 medals which include 50 gold, 55 silver and 88 bronze. Sri Lanka is in the third position with 243 medals which include 39 gold, 81 silver and 123 bronze.