Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

in the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in red today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,239.88 lower by 247.55 points or 0.61%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,856.80 registering a loss of 80.70 points or 0.68%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Eicher motors, Bharati Airtel, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, HCL Tech, Just Dial, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, JSW Steel, SAIL, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment,UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, IndusInd bank, ITC and TVS Motors.