WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones soon: Details inside

Popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on some of the smartphones soon. This has been informed by the Facebook owned social media handle WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will stop working on Apple iPhone which has not been upgraded to the newer version of operating system. The users using iOS 8 will not be able to use WhatsApp from February 1,2020.

” On iOS 8 you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. For better experience, we recommend you sue the latest version of iOS available on your phone” informed WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recommended to upgrade to iOS 9 or later to run the platform.

Also phones using Android version of 23.7 and older version no longer bale to create new accounts nor verify existing accounts. They can only use the social media handle till February 1.