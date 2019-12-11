“Don’t teach me the idea of India”, Amit Shah takes jibe at Kapil Sibal

Amit Shah on Wednesday evening (11 December) began his final reply in the Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Shah rhetorically requested the opposition not to teach him the idea of India has he was born in this country and will die here. He also said that seven generations of his family have born and lived in India.

Shah also made it clear that the CAB is a bill to give citizenship and not take it away. Shah later questioned as to why is the opposition getting angry when he criticises Pakistan.

Earlier, Shah questioned as to whether his government has chosen to just include Hindus or Sikhs or any such religion. He asked as to whether the bill would have been deemed secular if it had provisions just for Muslims.

Saha added that while the definition of secularism may be narrow for some opposition members, it is very broad when it comes to his government. He also added that in an Islamic state it has been well established that Muslims are not on the receiving end of any persecution.