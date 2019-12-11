Justice Lodha:”Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms”

Justice (retd) RM Lodha, who headed the panel which reframed the constitution for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has expressed disappointment over Sourav Ganguly, the new president of the body, proposing changes to it.

Saurav Ganguly made major amendments to the constitution adopted last year the major being canceling a “cooling-off” period of three years after six years as an office-bearer; diluting conflict of interest clauses on the grounds that they were “impractical”, and giving powers to the board secretary than the CEO.

Justice Lodha said, “It’s very unfortunate. I thought a cricketer at the helm of affairs will understand that it was only our reforms that brought him to this position. If the earlier system was in vogue, perhaps no cricketer could have ever dreamt of heading a body like the BCCI. The way the politics is played in cricket administration, I don’t think any cricketer would have been able to get this position but for these reforms.”