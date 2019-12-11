Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid stiff opposition

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, amid stiff resistance by the Opposition parties.

The Bill was passed by a margin of just 20 votes with 125 members voting in favour of the bill and 105 against it.

Earlier, a proposal moved by the Opposition to refer the Bill to a select committee of the House for a proper scrutiny was rejected by almost the similar margin.

In the course of the passage of the Bill, all the amendments moved by the Opposition members were defeated.