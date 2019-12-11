Sainik school teacher arrested for sexually abusing 12 boys

Government (Sainik School) teacher has been arrested for sexually abusing a dozen boys in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The matter came to light after one of the students complained to the principal. School administration has lodged a police complaint and the teacher has been arrested under Prevention of Childern’s Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act.

As per preliminary information the accused teacher, Ravindra Singh Shekhawat, had been sexually abusing the boys for almost a year. Ten of the boys are from Rajasthan, one each from Delhi and UP. All are between 12 and 14 years of age and from the same class. The accused teacher taught them English. He had been working in the school since April 2018.

The matter came to light when one of the students complained about it to the principal on December seven. An internal inquiry took the number up to eight. The school then lodged an FIR with the local police the next day and the teacher was arrested under POCSO on Tuesday. Police inquiry took the number further up to twelve. Medical examination of eleven students has been done. One student’s family refused to get the medical done. The teacher has been remanded to police custody and parents are being informed.

“The accused teacher has been arrested and thorough investigation is being conducted. Action will be taken as per rules,” Gyan Singh, investigating officer.

Accused teacher Shekhawat’s room has been sealed by the police for further investigations. His family lives in Bikaner and his wife is also a government teacher.