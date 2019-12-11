“Why Lankan Tamils, Muslims left out if CAB a ‘genuinely benevolent’ legislation”: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday questioned why persecuted Tamils and Muslims from Sri Lanka have been left out of the ambit of the legislation. Taking a swipe at the controversial bill, the actor-turned-politician said that if this bill is “genuinely benevolent” then all the people facing discrimination irrespective of their religion should be included in it.

Kamal Haasan took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Why are Tamils who are subjected to a methodic genocide and Muslims facing discrimination, be excluded from the bill? If it’s a genuinely benevolent bill and not a vote garnering exercise, then why won’t this CAB stop to pick up stranded Tamils & troubled Muslims of Sri Lanka?”