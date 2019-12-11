Woman arrested for ‘molesting’ 20-year-old female student

A Mumbai woman was arrested on charges of molestation after she got into a fight with a college student.The incident happened at Kandivali Railway station in Mumbai on Monday morning, report said. The 38-year-old fisherwoman tore the shirt of a 20-year-old female college student during the spat.

Reportedly, the student, on her way to college, had alighted from the train before it stopped completely. The older woman, who was also trying to descent pushed the complainant and the two began arguing.

According to report, the accused pulled at the student’s shirt, ripping buttons. As the complainant screamed for help, the woman attempted to flee.She was caught by the police outside the station.