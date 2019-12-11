Woman arrested for molesting 20 yr old girl in Mumbai train

A fisherwoman was arrested on charges of molestation when she tore the shirt of a 20-year-old student during a scuffle in Mumbai’s Kandivli Railway station.

The scuffle started when the fisherwoman identified as Jyoti Sharma, pushed the student to the platform before the train came to a complete stop. Taken with rage the accused ripped the student’s shirt which exposed her body in front of the public. With this, the girl started shouting and the fisherwoman tried to flee the scene after threatening the girl.

However, patrolling police spotted Sharma and caught her outside the railway station.

Sharma has been arrested under sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).