Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Hospitalised

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised for angioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday.

“Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to a private hospital in the afternoon for angioplasty treatment,” a statement from the office said.

He will be discharged on Thursday afternoon and take rest at his residence, it added. Siddaramaiah, 71, had rejected reports about his health as “baseless” on Wednesday morning.