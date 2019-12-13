15 killed in bus-truck collission

At least 15 people were killed and one other was injured in bus accident in Pakistan. The accident took place as a passenger bus collided with a truck in Zhob district in Balochistan province.

The accident took place on Friday early morning. The truck suspected of carrying illegal fuel collided with the bus. The driver of the truck lost control of the over speeded vehicle and collided with the bus. A fire engulfed after the collision killing 13 passengers of the bus and the two in the truck.

Smuggling fuel from Iran is common in Balochistan province which borders IRan.